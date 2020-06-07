Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Zumiez from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.05 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 18.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 52,221 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 15.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,422 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 95.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 373,325 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 182,658 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter valued at about $454,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

