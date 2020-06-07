Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $261.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $150.00 to $261.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ZM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $144.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.85.

ZM stock opened at $207.60 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $224.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.15 and its 200 day moving average is $109.21. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,221.18, a P/E/G ratio of 36.35 and a beta of -1.56.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $346,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total transaction of $8,851,864.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,356,032.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 608,326 shares of company stock valued at $84,168,549 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

