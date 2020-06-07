Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZM. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.85.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $207.60 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $224.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,221.18, a P/E/G ratio of 36.84 and a beta of -1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 190,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total value of $30,180,305.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 191,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,290,005.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $346,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $346,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 608,326 shares of company stock worth $84,168,549 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $20,249,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $14,217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

