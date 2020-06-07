Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Hold Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $105.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zoom Video Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.85.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $207.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $224.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.15 and a 200-day moving average of $109.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.35 and a beta of -1.56.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $346,187.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total value of $8,851,864.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,032.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 608,326 shares of company stock worth $84,168,549 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

