Zoom Video Communications Inc to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ZM. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $144.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.85.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $207.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.18, a PEG ratio of 36.84 and a beta of -1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.21. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $224.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 31,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $3,437,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 195,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,056,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $346,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 608,326 shares of company stock valued at $84,168,549 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

