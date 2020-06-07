Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Reduced by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,452 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $66,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.72.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $137.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

