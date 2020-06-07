Zacks Investment Research Lowers PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66.

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for San Diego Private Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking, personal savings, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

