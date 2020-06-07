Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is an information services and human resources company. It offers recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, education, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty, automobiles and others. Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of RCRRF opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.81. Recruit has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $42.25.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Recruit will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing segments. The company operates Indeed.com, which aggregates various job listings from information found on company career pages, job search sites, and other online sources.

