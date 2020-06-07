Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

RMED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of RA Medical Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RA Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.65.

NYSE RMED opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. RA Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.22). RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 130.46% and a negative net margin of 732.37%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RA Medical Systems will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RA Medical Systems news, major shareholder Dean Irwin sold 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $45,732.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,331.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Enquist acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,923.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RA Medical Systems stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC owned 0.39% of RA Medical Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

