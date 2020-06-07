Zacks: Analysts Set $99.00 Target Price for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $99.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.14 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 240 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $60.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.11.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

