Zacks: Analysts Expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%.

FOLD has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.09.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,755 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $88,575.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,254,455.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Raab sold 5,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $63,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,145 shares in the company, valued at $254,834.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,037. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 16,803 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,665,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.