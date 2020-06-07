Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to Post -$3.30 EPS

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to announce ($3.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.86) to ($2.67). Vail Resorts reported earnings of ($2.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTN. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,842,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,498 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $38,641,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $87,618,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,267,000 after purchasing an additional 263,139 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,886,000 after purchasing an additional 181,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTN opened at $196.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.