Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to Post -$3.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to announce ($3.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.86) to ($2.67). Vail Resorts reported earnings of ($2.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTN. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,842,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,498 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $38,641,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $87,618,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,267,000 after purchasing an additional 263,139 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,886,000 after purchasing an additional 181,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTN opened at $196.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

