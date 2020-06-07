Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 662.4% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 48,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,449.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,421 shares of company stock worth $1,123,093 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.32.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $96.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.87. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

