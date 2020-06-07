YouGov (LON:YOU) Sets New 12-Month High at $788.00

YouGov Plc (LON:YOU) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 788 ($10.37) and last traded at GBX 788 ($10.37), with a volume of 5149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 760 ($10.00).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on YouGov from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 725 ($9.54) price objective on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of YouGov in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 639 ($8.41).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 682.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 640.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.56 million and a P/E ratio of 55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47.

In other YouGov news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.95), for a total value of £25,017.20 ($32,908.71).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

