Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.14, but opened at $16.67. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Yext shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 1,448,156 shares traded.

YEXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.94.

In other news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $41,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 183,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,321.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $160,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,070.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,046 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 525,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 61.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

