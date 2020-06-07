Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.13)-($0.11) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $84-$86 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.11 million.Yext also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.13–0.11 EPS.

Shares of YEXT opened at $16.31 on Friday. Yext has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 61.91%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YEXT. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Yext has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.94.

In other Yext news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 3,690,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,191,778.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $33,325.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 214,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,259.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 370,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,046. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.