Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Earns Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on XYL. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Xylem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Xylem from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.21.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL stock opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $89.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.43.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $540,568,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,648,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,395 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,226,000 after acquiring an additional 825,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,029,000 after purchasing an additional 449,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.