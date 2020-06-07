Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $582,000 in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter worth about $262,843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Davita by 25.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,752,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,343,000 after buying an additional 556,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Davita by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,148,000 after buying an additional 148,112 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Davita by 609.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,391,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,847,000 after buying an additional 1,195,328 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Davita by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 863,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,813,000 after buying an additional 34,801 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Davita alerts:

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

NYSE DVA opened at $88.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $46.36 and a 1-year high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 599 shares of Davita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $47,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of Davita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $44,531.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,186. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.