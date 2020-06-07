Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ) & LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Financial Review

Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ) and LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Windstream and LICT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windstream $5.12 billion 0.00 -$3.16 billion N/A N/A LICT $118.38 million 2.86 $26.74 million N/A N/A

LICT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Windstream.

Volatility & Risk

Windstream has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LICT has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of LICT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Windstream shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of LICT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Windstream and LICT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windstream -17.18% N/A -5.52% LICT 29.26% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Windstream and LICT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windstream 0 0 0 0 N/A LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

LICT beats Windstream on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Windstream Company Profile

Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up. It also offers consumer video services; premium broadband and video entertainment services under the Kinetic brand; voice and Web conferencing products; and advanced hosted-voice, network management, and business continuity services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises. This segment serves approximately 1.4 million residential and small business customers. The company's Enterprise segment offers integrated voice and data services, which deliver voice and broadband services over a single Internet connection, data transport services, and multi-site networking services; and other data services comprising cloud computing, and collocation and managed services as an alternative to traditional information technology infrastructure. Its Wholesale segment provides network bandwidth to other telecommunications carriers, network operators, and content providers; fiber-to-the-tower connections to support the wireless backhaul market; voice and data carrier services to other communications providers and large scale purchasers; and special access services and time division multiplexing private line transport. The company's Consumer CLEC segment offers traditional voice and long-distance services, nationwide Internet access services, and dial-up and high-speed, as well as online backup and various email services. Windstream Holdings, Inc. also leases and sells broadband modems and home networking gateways; and sells computers and phones. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas. On February 25, 2019, Windstream Holdings, Inc. along with its 202 affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

LICT Company Profile

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and voice services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including Internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines (DSL), fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and Internet protocol television services; voice over Internet protocol; wireless communications; and other related telecommunications services. It operates in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, and Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total of 33,661 voice lines, including access and competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC); 4,358 miles of fiber optic cable; 11,702 miles of copper cable; and 605 miles of coaxial cable. The company was formerly known as Lynch Interactive Corporation and changed its name to LICT Corporation in March 2007. LICT Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Rye, New York.

