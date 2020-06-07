Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,570 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 167.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.53.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 57,600 shares of company stock worth $863,913. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMB opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.