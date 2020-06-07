William Blair Weighs in on Dunkin Brands Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Dunkin Brands Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.79. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

DNKN opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.19.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter worth $79,706,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,941,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,340,000 after buying an additional 428,104 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,192,000 after buying an additional 309,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 416.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 367,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,510,000 after buying an additional 296,268 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

