Whitbread (LON:WTB) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price objective on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WTB. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,800 ($63.14) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price objective (down previously from GBX 3,610 ($47.49)) on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,378.13 ($44.44).

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 2,747 ($36.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,709.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,765.82. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 1.31.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

