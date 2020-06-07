Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Down 6.4% After Earnings Miss

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) shares were down 6.4% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.31, approximately 2,208,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 918,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $67.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.19 million.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

WPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 19.5% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,195,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,456,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 247,086 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 312.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 232,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 176,049 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,418,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 138,201 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,084,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 114,200 shares during the period. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.