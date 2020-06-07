Western Alliance Bancorporation Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,127 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,107% compared to the average daily volume of 187 call options.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.90. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 35.68%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,307. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $329,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 249,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,240,110.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,927.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

