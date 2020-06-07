WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director James W. Cornelsen Sells 20,000 Shares

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director James W. Cornelsen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,313.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84. WesBanco Inc has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $39.33.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $148.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.19 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WesBanco Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 86.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 993.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.