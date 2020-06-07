Wells Fargo & Co Raises Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $210.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.47.

PH stock opened at $195.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $215.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

