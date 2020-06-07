Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,386 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $31.67 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. UBS Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.41.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

