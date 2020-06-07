Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on REPL. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Replimune Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.06.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 14.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 868,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 159,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 61,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $8,395,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

