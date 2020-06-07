Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Given $17.75 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $17.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.33 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Waterstone Financial an industry rank of 155 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSBF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 18,362 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth $5,784,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 284,115 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 80,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

WSBF opened at $16.04 on Friday. Waterstone Financial has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $43.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

