Warrior Met Coal Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 5,516 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,764% compared to the average volume of 296 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 615.2% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,238,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,904,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,375,000 after acquiring an additional 952,930 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 683,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 445,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,839,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,009,000 after acquiring an additional 419,320 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,908,000.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

