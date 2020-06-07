Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) & Alberton Acquisition (NYSE:CFFA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:CFFA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.5% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vivint Smart Home and Alberton Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 5 1 0 2.17 Alberton Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.12%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Alberton Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alberton Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Alberton Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home N/A 84.04% -2.55% Alberton Acquisition N/A 70.30% 1.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Alberton Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $4.20 million $0.14 98.29 Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A $4.28 million N/A N/A

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats Alberton Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem. Its products include door and window sensors, door locks, security cameras and smoke alarms, thermostats, garage door controllers, voice-control speakers, and dedicated touchscreens. The company's solution enables subscribers to interact with various aspects of their home with voice or mobile device, such as engaging with people at their front door; viewing live and recorded video inside and outside their homes; control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors; and managing the comings and goings of family, friends, and strangers. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels, as well as through retail stores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

Alberton Acquisition Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

