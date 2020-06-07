Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Stock Position Lifted by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,626 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Vistra Energy worth $24,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,875,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,129,000 after purchasing an additional 222,214 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VST stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VST. UBS Group cut their price target on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 6,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

