Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 39.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,556 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Veritex were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 51.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritex news, CFO Terry Earley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,817 shares in the company, valued at $714,316.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock worth $106,670. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Veritex Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.83 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

