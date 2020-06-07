Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Varta and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Varta and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of VAR1 opened at €94.15 ($109.48) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €81.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €86.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67. Varta has a 52 week low of €42.70 ($49.65) and a 52 week high of €128.00 ($148.84).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

