Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $34.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vapotherm traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $30.46, with a volume of 84258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

VAPO has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAPO. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Vapotherm by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vapotherm by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 50,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vapotherm by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $617.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of -1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 94.57% and a negative return on equity of 109.58%. The company had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

