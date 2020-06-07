Valvoline Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Valvoline in a research note issued on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.02 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $19.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Valvoline by 848.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,824,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $41,029,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 6,211.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,755,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,897 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,155,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Valvoline by 24.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,361,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after purchasing an additional 848,631 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

