US Bancorp DE Sells 1,771 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 968.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

BMI stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $33,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

