US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PPL by 513.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Shares of PPL opened at $30.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

