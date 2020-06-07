US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $101,189,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $73,105,000. State Street Corp grew its position in FirstEnergy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,725,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,313,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,210,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

FE opened at $43.27 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

