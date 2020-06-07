United Utilities Group’s (UU) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 920 ($12.10) price objective on the stock.

UU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,120 ($14.73) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of United Utilities Group to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 865 ($11.38) to GBX 1,128 ($14.84) in a report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC raised shares of United Utilities Group to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of United Utilities Group to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 975 ($12.83) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,007.90 ($13.26).

United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 916 ($12.05) on Wednesday. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 625 ($8.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,104 ($14.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 901.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 923.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 28.40 ($0.37) per share. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.92%.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

