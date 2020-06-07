United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,383 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of United Rentals worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,926,000 after purchasing an additional 130,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,570,000 after buying an additional 74,425 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,068,000 after buying an additional 98,420 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,088,000 after buying an additional 206,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,871,000 after buying an additional 26,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.36.

Shares of URI opened at $161.36 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $170.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.31.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.