United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UPS. ValuEngine cut shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS opened at $106.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.