United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 349.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,739 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $22,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 843.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $3,348,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS opened at $106.65 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.