United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Downgraded by Raymond James

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United Continental in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of UAL opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $59.54. United Continental has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $96.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Continental will post -20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Continental by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 298,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 56,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

