Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Uniper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Uniper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $30.10 on Thursday. Uniper has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

