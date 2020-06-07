Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €33.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($35.47) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.92 ($28.98).

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €28.66 ($33.33) on Wednesday. Uniper has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 1 year high of €30.64 ($35.63). The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.10.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

