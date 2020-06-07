Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) PT Raised to GBX 2,550

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultra Electronics to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,840 ($24.20) to GBX 1,770 ($23.28) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,181.43 ($28.70).

Shares of LON ULE opened at GBX 2,116 ($27.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,949.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,038.52. Ultra Electronics has a 1-year low of GBX 1,446 ($19.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,346 ($30.86). The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 20.17.

In other news, insider Martin Broadhurst purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,485 ($19.53) per share, for a total transaction of £7,425 ($9,767.17).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

