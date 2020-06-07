Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 237.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,542 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Trustmark worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMK. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trustmark during the first quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Trustmark by 996.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Trustmark by 43.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Trustmark by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trustmark news, Director Richard H. Puckett bought 5,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,339.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trustmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark Corp has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $36.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Trustmark had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

