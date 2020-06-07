Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Raised to $1.90 at Morgan Stanley

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $1.80 to $1.90 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Trivago from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Trivago from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.15 to $1.80 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Trivago from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.05 price objective on shares of Trivago in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Trivago from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trivago currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.35.

Shares of TRVG opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trivago has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. Trivago had a negative net margin of 26.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. Analysts anticipate that Trivago will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trivago in the fourth quarter worth about $1,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trivago by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trivago by 64.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

