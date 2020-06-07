Tricorn Group (LON:TCN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Tricorn Group (LON:TCN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.
TCN opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and a P/E ratio of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Tricorn Group has a one year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 18.80 ($0.25).
About Tricorn Group
