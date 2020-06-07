Tricorn Group (LON:TCN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Tricorn Group (LON:TCN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

TCN opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and a P/E ratio of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Tricorn Group has a one year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 18.80 ($0.25).

About Tricorn Group

Tricorn Group plc manufactures and supplies pipe and tubing assemblies for companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Energy. The Energy segment provides manipulated tubular assemblies for use in power generation, oil and gas, and marine sectors. The Transportation segment offers ferrous, non-ferrous, and nylon material tubular assemblies for use in on- and off-highway applications.

